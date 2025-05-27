IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises about 3.6% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 4.1%

PSFF stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $436.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

