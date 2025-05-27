Elite Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,226 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $120.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.83 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

