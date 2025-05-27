Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Soluna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Trading Down 4.1%

SLNH opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Soluna Profile

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

