Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.