Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $21.27 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 536,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August makes up about 7.1% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS DAUG opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

