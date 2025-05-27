17,164 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Elite Financial Inc.

Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elite Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

