Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 138,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFAR stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

