Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.9% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.