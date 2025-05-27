Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,926 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $264.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

