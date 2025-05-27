Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $633,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.8%

UMAR stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

