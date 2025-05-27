Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 4.5%

KAPR opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:KAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.