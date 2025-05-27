Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 4.5%

KAPR opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

