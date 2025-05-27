38,721 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by AG Asset Advisory LLC

AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

