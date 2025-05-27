Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDEC. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.36. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

