Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 278,022 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.