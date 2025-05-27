Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

