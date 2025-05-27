Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,026,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Newmont by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

