Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $284.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

