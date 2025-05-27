Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.5%

XHE stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

