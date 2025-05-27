iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.