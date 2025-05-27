REAP Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after acquiring an additional 377,756 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Leidos Stock Down 3.6%

LDOS stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

