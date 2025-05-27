Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,965,774,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.37.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.92 and its 200-day moving average is $276.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

