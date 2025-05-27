Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $180.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

