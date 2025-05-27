Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average is $191.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
