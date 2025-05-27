Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average is $191.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.