Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $564.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

