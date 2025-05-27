Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1%

BAP opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $210.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.42.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

