Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 15,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.