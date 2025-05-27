532,499 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,539,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

TMUS stock opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

