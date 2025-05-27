Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,141 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

