Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 12,021 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,665,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after buying an additional 610,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPTS stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.