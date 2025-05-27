Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

