Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after buying an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

