Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires Shares of 3,359 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

