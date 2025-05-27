Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Embraer were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Embraer stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Embraer Dividend Announcement

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERJ

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.