53,376 Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

