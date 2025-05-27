Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.52). Approximately 11,102,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 2,745,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).
The company has a market capitalization of £118.31 million and a P/E ratio of -294.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.81.
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
