Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 10.2% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.52). Approximately 11,102,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 2,745,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

Metals One Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £118.31 million and a P/E ratio of -294.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.81.

About Metals One

(Get Free Report)

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.