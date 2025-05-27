Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Avantor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,597,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 509,816 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,417,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,199,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 209,021 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avantor by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,100 shares of company stock worth $652,630 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

