Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,875 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.94 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

