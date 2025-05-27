REAP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

