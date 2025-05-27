Brucke Financial Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 51,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -866,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

