Brucke Financial Inc. Takes $92,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

