Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

