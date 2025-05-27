104,496 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

