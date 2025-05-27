3,112 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,020.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 537.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

