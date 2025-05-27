Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Prospex Energy Trading Down 0.4%
PXEN stock opened at GBX 5.04 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £20.75 million, a PE ratio of -27,738.03 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12).
About Prospex Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospex Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can Ross Stores Be the Safety Cushion In Retail Stocks?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Still Have Safe Payouts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.