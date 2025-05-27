Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Prospex Energy Trading Down 0.4%

PXEN stock opened at GBX 5.04 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £20.75 million, a PE ratio of -27,738.03 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12).

Get Prospex Energy alerts:

About Prospex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prospex is an investment company focused on high impact onshore and shallow offshore European opportunities with short timelines to production. Utilising the team’s proven track record and global experience, the Company is looking to acquire low capex, undervalued projects in Europe’s oil and gas sector with a particular preference for late stage, drill-ready exploration with multiple, tangible value trigger points that can be realised within 12 months of acquisition and then applying low-cost re-evaluation techniques to identify and de-risk prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.