Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $720.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $734.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

