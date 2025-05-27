Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.00. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

