Pandi LLC Purchases Shares of 911,854 Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Pandi LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,000. Palmer Square Capital BDC accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pandi LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pandi LLC owned 2.79% of Palmer Square Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,275,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 1,124,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSBD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

NYSE:PSBD opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $450.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $499,511.64. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

