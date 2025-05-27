Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGP stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.