American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

