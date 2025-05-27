SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

